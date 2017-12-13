Towleroad

‘Great British Bake Off’ Contestant Tom Hetherington Responds to Nude Photo Leak

by Towleroad
December 13, 2017 | 8:13am

Tom Hetherington, a popular out gay contestant on this year’s iteration of The Great British Bake Off, responded this week to nude leaked photos which were reportedly his.

A hopeful fan has asked him on Twitter about the photos, saying, “So can you confirm this? They look suspiciously false to me but a boy can dream”

Hetherington responded: “I’m sorry to break it to you but the photos aren’t me. 1) I don’t have a pierced nipple. 2) After a year of solid baking I definitely don’t have a six pack. 3) I would never wear a shirt or a belt that hideous.”

You can check out the photos in question (very work-unfriendly) here.



