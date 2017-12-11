Military Says It Will Accept Transgender Recruits on January 1 Despite Trump Opposition

Randy Rainbow Spars with Kellyanne Conway Over Roy Moore’s Molestation: ‘She Was 16 Going on 17’ – WATCH

The Pentagon will begin accepting transgender troops into the U.S military on January 1 despite the fact that the Trump administration opposes it.

The AP reports:

The new policy reflects growing legal pressure on the issue, and the difficult hurdles the federal government would have to cross to enforce Trump’s demand to ban transgender individuals from the military. Two federal courts already have ruled against the ban. Potential transgender recruits will have to overcome a lengthy and strict set of physical, medical and mental conditions that make it possible, though difficult, for them to join the armed services…

…the new guidelines mean the Pentagon can disqualify potential recruits with gender dysphoria, a history of medical treatments associated with gender transition and those who underwent reconstruction. But such recruits are allowed in if a medical provider certifies they’ve been clinically stable in the preferred sex for 18 months and are free of significant distress or impairment in social, occupational or other important areas.

The Trump administration asked a federal judge last week to stay an order requiring that the military begin accepting transgender recruits on January 1.