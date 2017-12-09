Trump Lashes Out at CNN in All-Caps Tweet Rage: ‘THE LEAST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS’

GLAAD Rips Megyn Kelly for Dismal Segment Propping Up SCOTUS Anti-Gay Baker and the Hate Group Behind Him: WATCH

Donald Trump woke up Saturday out for his favorite ‘fake news’ channel CNN, launching two fresh attacks on the network.

Tweeted Trump: “Fake News CNN made a vicious and purposeful mistake yesterday. They were caught red handed, just like lonely Brian Ross at ABC News (who should be immediately fired for his “mistake”). Watch to see if @CNN fires those responsible, or was it just gross incompetence?”

Fake News CNN made a vicious and purposeful mistake yesterday. They were caught red handed, just like lonely Brian Ross at ABC News (who should be immediately fired for his “mistake”). Watch to see if @CNN fires those responsible, or was it just gross incompetence? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

He added: “CNN’S slogan is CNN, THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS. Everyone knows this is not true, that this could, in fact, be a fraud on the American Public. There are many outlets that are far more trusted than Fake News CNN. Their slogan should be CNN, THE LEAST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS!”

CNN’S slogan is CNN, THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS. Everyone knows this is not true, that this could, in fact, be a fraud on the American Public. There are many outlets that are far more trusted than Fake News CNN. Their slogan should be CNN, THE LEAST TRUSTED NAME IN NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

In an earlier tweet the sexual-predator-in-chief again pushed for child molester Roy Moore: “A big contingent of very enthusiastic Roy Moore fans at the rally last night. We can’t have a Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Democrat, Jones, in that important Alabama Senate seat. Need your vote to Make America Great Again! Jones will always vote against what we must do for our Country.”

A big contingent of very enthusiastic Roy Moore fans at the rally last night. We can’t have a Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Democrat, Jones, in that important Alabama Senate seat. Need your vote to Make America Great Again! Jones will always vote against what we must do for our Country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

Trump also praised the crowd at his rally last night in Pensacola, where fake snow fell on the crowd.

Tweeted Trump: “GREAT EVENING last night in Pensacola, Florida. Arena was packed to the rafters, the crowd was loud, loving and really smart. They definitely get what’s going on. Thank you Pensacola!”

GREAT EVENING last night in Pensacola, Florida. Arena was packed to the rafters, the crowd was loud, loving and really smart. They definitely get what’s going on. Thank you Pensacola! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

And the FAKE SNOW:

A little fake snow as the president leaves the rally. pic.twitter.com/m2vyR7DRAG — Christopher Harress (@Charress) December 9, 2017