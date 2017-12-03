Towleroad

BREAKING: In Sunday Tweet Rage, Trump Attacks FBI, Denies Ordering Comey Off Flynn

by Towleroad
December 3, 2017 | 10:29am

In a barrage of early Sunday morning tweets, President Donald Trump lambasted the FBI and issued fresh denials of ordering former FBI Director James Comey to halt an investigation into dismissed national security adviser Michael Flynn. “I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn,” Trump tweeted. “Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!” “After years…





