Trump Launches Attack on ‘Tainted’ FBI in Post-Holiday Tweet Rage

Donald Trump launched into the FBI in a tweet rage the day after the Christmas holiday as he sat and watched his favorite state TV channel FOX & Friends from his Mar-a-Lago “winter White House”.

Tweeted Trump: ‘WOW, @ foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!’

Trump also clucked some claims that he has repealed Obamacare in his tax plan: “Based on the fact that the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) ObamaCare, the Democrats & Republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new HealthCare plan!”

Over the holiday, Trump claimed that he’s making America great again “faster than anyone anticipated”

And bragged that he singlehandedly brought back the phrase “Merry Christmas.”: “People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our cherished and beautiful phrase. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!”