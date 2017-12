Alex Jones: Butch Lesbians ‘Want to be the Guy Smacking the Hot Chick Around’ – VIDEO

Alec Baldwin’s Trump returned to SNL on Saturday night for a Christmas Carol themed cold open featuring the ghosts of past, present, and future in the form of Billy Bush, Vladimir Putin, and Hillary Clinton, respectively.

Mikey Day’s Michael Flynn arrives in chains as the Jacob Marley to Trump’s Scrooge.

Said Flynn: “Mr. President, there’s a lot of people from your past that can come back to haunt you. Tonight you will be visited by three of them.”

Watch: