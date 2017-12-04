Donald Trump Defends Michael Flynn: ‘Hillary Clinton Lied to the FBI and Nothing Happened to Her’

The ‘Masterpiece Cakeshop’ Case Isn’t About Cake: What To Expect at the Supreme Court Tomorrow

Donald Trump defended former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI on Friday, in a quick exchange with reporters on the White House lawn Monday morning.

“Well, I feel badly for General Flynn. I feel very badly. He’s led a very strong life. I will say this. Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI and nothing happened to her. Flynn lied and they destroyed his life. I think it’s a shame. Hillary Clinton, on the 4th of July weekend, went to the FBI, not under oath. It was the most incredible thing anyone’s ever seen. She lied many times. Nothing happened to her. Flynn lied, and it’s like, they ruined his life.”