Trump Stumps for Sexual Predator Roy Moore in Monday Tweets: ‘We Need Him to Win’

Donald Trump launched a Monday morning push for sexual predator GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Twitter, while consuming a biased breakfast of FOX & Friends and boasting about his tax plan’s effect on the stock market.

Tweeted Trump:

“Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! … Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders…& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back!…With the great vote on Cutting Taxes, this could be a big day for the Stock Market – and YOU!”

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders…& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

With the great vote on Cutting Taxes, this could be a big day for the Stock Market – and YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

He also urged his Twitter followers to join him in watching his favorite biased breakfast news: “A must watch: Legal Scholar Alan Dershowitz was just on @ foxandfriends talking of what is going on with respect to the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. political history. Enjoy!”