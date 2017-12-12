Trump Rages at Dems for ‘Fabricating’ Sexual Harassment Claims, Attacks Kirsten Gillibrand

Donald Trump came out roaring on Tuesday morning against the women who held a press conference yesterday accusing him of sexual harassment.

Tweeted Trump: “Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!”

About an hour later, Trump came after Senator Kirsten Gillibrand: “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”