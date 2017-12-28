Trump Fires Off Mentally Unbalanced Tweet Attacking Vanity Fair, Hillary and Anna Wintour

Though the U.S. has a multitude of crises it faces at the close of 2017, Donald Trump on Thursday chose to fire off an attack on the American free press and continue to obsess about the popular vote winner of the 2016 presidential election.

Tweeted Trump: “Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!”

Presumably he’s referring to outrage over an article that suggested Clinton should take up knitting in the new year rather than run again.