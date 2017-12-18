Erika Jayne Continues Her Reign, ‘Lucy’ In Color, ‘Major Crimes’, and More TV This Week

Jill Stein Under Investigation for ‘Collusion with the Russians’

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

HBO takes a look at Latina culture with a new four-night docu-series, 15: A Quinceañera Story beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern. Tuesday’s episode features trans teen Zoey and her trans godmothers who never got to have their own quinceañeras before transitioning.

The most iconic housewives return for season eight of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo. This city’s cast boasts gay fan favorites Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna and, of course, our Kween, Erika Jayne, pictured above.

Major Crimes hits a major milestone Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern on TNT. The procedural will air its 100th episode. Check out our interview with Graham Patrick Martin, who plays the openly-gay character, Rusty.

We can’t say for sure that Thursday’s Saturday Night Live Christmas Special will feature the beloved Schweddy Balls sketch, but it’s a pretty good bet. Bask in the yuletide hilarity at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

‘Tis the season for CBS’ annual I Love Lucy Christmas Special. Two new episodes are given the colorization treatment Friday starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

What are you watching this week on TV?