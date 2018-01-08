2018 Golden Globes Handed Out as Women Make Their Voices Heard: FULL LIST

The 2018 Golden Globe awards were handed out on Sunday night by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at an event hosted by Seth Meyers. The event was marked by the color black worn by nearly everyone in attendance as a show of solidarity with sexual harassment victims and a sign that the industry has said “time’s up” to those who exert power and abuse based on gender.
Oprah Winfrey was awarded the Cecille B. de Mille award, the first black woman to be given the honor.
Here’s the full list of winners (bold and asterisked).
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri*
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist,
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird*
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco*
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade*
Loveless
The Square
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri*
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour*
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird*
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of The Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist*
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hung Choe, Downsizing
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Allison Janney, I, Tonya*
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri*
Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water*
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money In The World
Steve Spielberg, The Post
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri*
Molly’s Game
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water*
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me” Coco
“The Star,” The Star
“This is Me,” The Greatest Showman*
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale*
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Blackish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel*
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies*
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies*
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo*
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale*
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Catherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel*
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Aziz Anari, Master of None*
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies*
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies*
David Thewlis, Fargo