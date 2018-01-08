2018 Golden Globes Handed Out as Women Make Their Voices Heard: FULL LIST

WH Adviser Stephen Miller Refused to Leave CNN Set, Had to Be Escorted Off Following Tapper Interview

The 2018 Golden Globe awards were handed out on Sunday night by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at an event hosted by Seth Meyers. The event was marked by the color black worn by nearly everyone in attendance as a show of solidarity with sexual harassment victims and a sign that the industry has said “time’s up” to those who exert power and abuse based on gender.

Oprah Winfrey was awarded the Cecille B. de Mille award, the first black woman to be given the honor.

Here’s the full list of winners (bold and asterisked).

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri*

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist,

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird*

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco*

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade*

Loveless

The Square

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri*

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour*

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird*

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of The Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist*

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hung Choe, Downsizing

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Allison Janney, I, Tonya*

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri*

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water*

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money In The World

Steve Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri*

Molly’s Game

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water*

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This is Me,” The Greatest Showman*

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale*

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Blackish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel*

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies*

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies*

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo*

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale*

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Catherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel*

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Aziz Anari, Master of None*

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies*

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies*

David Thewlis, Fargo