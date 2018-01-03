Passenger on Delayed Flight Goes Rogue, Decides to Exit on Wing: WATCH

A passenger on a Ryanair flight to Spain got tired of waiting while the plane sat on the tarmac for over an hour and pulled a Steven Slater, opening the door over the wing and climbing out.

Fellow passengers on the flight from London Stanstead to Malaga airport on New Year’s Day filmed the incident and laughed.

But they may not have been laughing for long, as the man caused additional delays.

Business Insider reports:

He is said to have stayed on the wing a while, gone back inside to fetch his backpack, before finally returning into the cabin and leaving the regular way.

According to MailOnline, a passenger sat next to the man said he suffering an asthma attack and went outside because he “needed air.”

The incident caused an additional 40-minute delay for his fellow passengers, the newspaper reported. He was then arrested for allegedly breaking Spanish aviation law.