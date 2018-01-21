Trump’s SNL Doctor Says He Crushed All His Tests, Including the Tide Pod Challenge: WATCH

Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders opened SNL with a nod to the Women’s March, “a million women strong out there to celebrate the president’s first kick-ass year in office – we did it girls!”

But she was soon on to the Border Wall, the government shutdown, and “the most important news of the week.”

“I have again asked White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson to come out here and tell you about how not fat the president is.”

Beck Bennett’s Dr. Ronny Jackson gives reporters the rundown on Trump’s “gorgeous 44 Coke bottle waist” and the rest of his “rockin bod with the perfect amount of cushion for the pushin (which given the chance I would).”

Turns out Trump crushed everything, including the Tide Pod Challenge.

Watch: