Trump Thrashes at Steve Bannon: He ‘Has Nothing to Do with Me or My Presidency….He Lost His Mind’

Eight inches of snow are forecast to fall over the course of the next day in the Norfolk – Virginia Beach area and gay local news anchor Blaine Stewart is already in pain.

Said Stewart, in a tweet that’s going viral: “Get ready for a pounding. Some of us could see 8 inches or more. That’s too much — even for me.”