Towleroad

BREAKING: Giant Whale Protects Diver From Deadly Shark: WATCH

ISIS Religious Leader Who Throws Gay Men From Buildings Released After Paying $7,500 Bribe

by Michael Fitzgerald
January 10, 2018 | 3:26pm

mosul iraq

ISIS religious leader Abu Omer, who is notorious for executing gay men by throwing them from buildings, has escaped justice by paying a $7,500 bribe.

Omer was captured by Iraqi security forces last week after civilians in Mosul reported his hideout to security forces.

In a 2015 video clip, Omer – known as “white beard” – is shown addressing a crowd before three men accused of homosexuality and blasphemy are forced to their knees and beheaded.

However, Clarion Project is reporting that Omer was arrested and released just minutes later after paying the bribe in a police station in Mosul.

RELATED: First LGBT Unit Created to Fight ISIS in Syria

Local official Zuheir Hazzen el-Jaburi said:

“I was in Mosul when a force from police intelligence arrested a man. After questioning they were told he was the mufti for the right bank of the [river in the] city – an ISIS member.

“We asked people who he was, and they proved he really was ISIS’ mufti. After he was arrested, he left a motorbike behind. An hour later we saw the motorbike was no longer there.

“We inquired about it. They said he was released 10 minutes earlier after he paid 75 notes [$7,500].”

El-Jaburi added that this type of corruption is rife in Iraq.

In 2016, ISIS threw a 15-year-old boy from a roof after he was discovered engaged in a sexual act with an IS leader.



You Might Also Like