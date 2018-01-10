ISIS Religious Leader Who Throws Gay Men From Buildings Released After Paying $7,500 Bribe

ISIS religious leader Abu Omer, who is notorious for executing gay men by throwing them from buildings, has escaped justice by paying a $7,500 bribe.

Omer was captured by Iraqi security forces last week after civilians in Mosul reported his hideout to security forces.

In a 2015 video clip, Omer – known as “white beard” – is shown addressing a crowd before three men accused of homosexuality and blasphemy are forced to their knees and beheaded.

Abu Omer, a jihadi kingpin who is known for his long white beard, has previously been caught on camera appearing to stone civilians to death under the militant group's rule in Mosul, Iraq. #AbuOmer #isis #dawlatislamiye https://t.co/AIJhfsRC4R — الحَمْد لله (@allmanmall) January 6, 2018

However, Clarion Project is reporting that Omer was arrested and released just minutes later after paying the bribe in a police station in Mosul.

Local official Zuheir Hazzen el-Jaburi said:

“I was in Mosul when a force from police intelligence arrested a man. After questioning they were told he was the mufti for the right bank of the [river in the] city – an ISIS member.

“We asked people who he was, and they proved he really was ISIS’ mufti. After he was arrested, he left a motorbike behind. An hour later we saw the motorbike was no longer there.

“We inquired about it. They said he was released 10 minutes earlier after he paid 75 notes [$7,500].”

El-Jaburi added that this type of corruption is rife in Iraq.

In 2016, ISIS threw a 15-year-old boy from a roof after he was discovered engaged in a sexual act with an IS leader.