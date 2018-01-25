Christian Group Uses Pro-LGBT Language to Promote Harmful Gay Conversion Therapy

A Christian media propaganda group has denied using pro-LGBT phrases and language to promote gay conversion therapy.

In Anchored North’s video “Love Is Love,” which has been viewed more than two million times on Facebook, a woman named Emily talks about coming out to her parents. Her language suggests that god is on her side because “god is love.” In the four-minute video, Emily is engaged to a woman. However, when she’s invited to church and studies the bible, she tells the viewer that it “scared me really badly.”

Using the term “born this way,” she says that “It’s not gay to straight, it’s lost to saved.”

Denying that the video promotes conversion therapy, Anchored North co-founder Greg Sukert told the Guardian:

“Homosexuality, drunkenness, sexual promiscuity, rape, all of these things are manifestations of the true problem which is the deceitful and wicked heart that all people are born with.

“The message of someone changing their attraction or desires is not the same as conversion therapy. That whole thing is the use of psychotherapy to alter someone’s behavior, which is not what we’re communicating. What we’re saying is God changes the heart.”

However, Deb Cuny, a spokeswoman for the #BornPerfect campaign and a conversion therapy survivor, said:

“I want to expose all the different subtle practices of the church that don’t have the label of conversion therapy, but clearly are. Any attempt to change someone’s sexual or gender identity, even through something as subtle as prayer, is conversion therapy.”

Anchored North’s website also includes such videos as “Do Aborted Babies Go To Heaven?” and the particularly f**ked up“I Forgave My Rapist”.