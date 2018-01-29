FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Stepping Down

FBI Deputy Director and frequent Trump target Andrew McCabe is stepping down immediately, NBC News reports: “McCabe, who served a brief stint as acting director of the bureau after Trump fired ex-FBI chief James Comey, was already expected to leave. He will stay on leave and the FBI payroll until he is eligible to retire with full benefits in March, according to NBC.”

CNBC adds:

Trump and some Republicans in Congress have accused McCabe of political bias, citing his role at the FBI during investigations related to both Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump. They question his role in the Clinton email probe and the investigation into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin.