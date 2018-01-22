Cardi B Defends Fiancé Offset’s ‘I Cannot Vibe with Queers’ Lyric

Last week we reported that Migos rapper Offset declared “I don’t vibe with queers” in a guest appearance on YFN Lucci’s song “Boss Life”.

The lyric set off outrage across the internet and prompted a lame, frankly unbelievable apology from Offset, who claimed that he didn’t write the lyric about gay people, providing a dictionary definition of the term on social media to explain that the word “queer” stands for other things too, like “strange” or “odd”.

Now Offset’s fiancee, the rapper Cardi B, is defending him in a video posted to Periscope (and later to YouTube – above) over the weekend.

Said Cardi B: “I’m not going to let somebody call him homophobic, when I know that he’s not. He literally told me I didn’t even know that was a word for gays.”

Then Cardi B attacked Offset’s critics: “Why don’t you educate people? Why is it that you got to bash them and label them something that they’re not? I’m so tired of the back-and-forths and the debates. What is the point of the debates? I see him around gays and he treats them with the same respect he treats everybody.”