Larry Nassar, Ursula Le Guin, Fire and Fury, Cloned Monkeys, Caitlyn Jenner, Get Out: HOT LINKS

JAMES FRANCO. Accusers speak out on GMA. “Please just apologize.”

CHANGE OF PLANS. Melania cancels trip to Davos with Trump in wake of Stormy Daniels news.

RIP. Science fiction icon Ursula K Le Guin has died: ‘Le Guin’s death on Monday at the age of 88 was announced by her family on Twitter on Tuesday. Her publisher, Gollancz, said she had been in poor health in recent months, although her son Theo Downes-Le Guin told Reuters that “her mind was as sharp as a tack until the last moment”. Her death was mourned by fellow authors and fans including Neil Gaiman, Stephen King and China Miéville, who described her as “a colossus of literature, a radical, a trailblazer”.’

LARRY NASSAR. USA gymnastics sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sex crimes against more than 150 women.

BESTSELLER. Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury has sold 1.7 million copies. ‘Nonfiction books rarely sell 1 million copies so quickly, with examples over the years including Bill Clinton’s “My Life” and Sarah Palin’s “Going Rogue,” both of which were million sellers after two weeks of publication.’

ZHONG ZHONG AND HUA HUA. The first cloned monkeys. “The female long-tailed macaques represent a technical milestone. It should make it possible to create customisable and genetically uniform populations of monkeys, which could speed up treatments for diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and cancer. But the breakthrough will inevitably raise fears that human cloning is closer than ever.”

DANCING WITH THE HYPOCRITES. Caitlyn Jenner being courted for ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

REAL ESTATE. Cyndi Lauper sells Connecticut home of three decades. “The nearly 3,900-square-foot home in Stamford sold for a little more than $800,000, well below the $1.25 million asking price it was originally listed for in May.

GOING DEEP. Scientists capture deepest fish on camera: “A team of Japanese scientists set a record catching the deepest-dwelling fish on camera more than 26,000 feet below the surface. The Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC), filmed a snailfish in late August in the Marianas Trench — the deepest zone of the Pacific Ocean — at 26,830 feet below the surface.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD. Historic preservation commission endorses development incorporating historic Factory gay nightclub: “To accommodate that paseo, the Factory building, which sits on an east-west axis between Robertson and La Peer, will be dismantled and rebuilt on a different portion of the site. As it is rebuilt, the building will also be repositioned on a north-south axis along Robertson. Plans call for the 240-feet long Factory building to be shortened by about 100 feet when it is reassembled. The green paint currently covering the windows will be scrapped off, so the retail shops in the reassembled building will have lots of natural light.”

HONEST TRAILER OF THE DAY. Get Out.

COVER OF THE DAY. “Video Killed the Radio Star”. “Here’s my take on the Buggles’ 1979 hit, ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’, using NOTHING but the fantastic on-board sounds of GarageBand for iOS10: so unbelievably powerful…”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Jinkx Monsoon “Cartoons and Vodka”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Enigmatic Sunchild.