‘Drag Race’ Alum Courtney Act Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction Entering ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ House: WATCH

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act is a contestant on this season’s Celebrity Big Brother UK, and made quite the entrance on last night’s show, completely losing her skirt to reveal a set of tucked genitalia to the live audience.

Once she got inside the house it happened again.

.@courtneyact certainly made an impression last night! And the wardrobe malfunctions continued inside the House, as that skirt tried to sashay away again. 😂🙈 #CBB continues tonight at 9pm on @channel5_tv pic.twitter.com/XUQE0xKl1w — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 6, 2018

Courtney Act is entering a house with anti-LGBT politician and former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe, who looks at the drag queen disapprovingly after the skirt comes down.

The Evening Standard reports:

Widdecombe was a major force behind the Coalition for Marriage – the national campaign to block same-sex marriages – and criticised the then Prime Minister David Cameron for introducing the law, saying she felt “alienated by gay marriage”.

She has also voiced her disapproval of same-sex adoption and opposed gay couples’ rights to have either a civil partnership or marriage.