Death of Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan ‘Not Suspicious’, Say Police

Metropolitan Police say the sudden death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan in a Park Lane hotel is “not being treated as suspicious,” according to news media.

The BBC: “Police also confirmed a report was being compiled ready to hand to the coroner’s office to investigate the causes of O’Riordan’s death…A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the police were called to a hotel in Park Lane at 09:05 GMT on Monday, where ‘a woman in her mid-40s’ was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The AP adds: “The 46-year-old Irish singer was in London to record vocals for a cover of Cranberries hit “Zombie” by Los Angeles rock band Bad Wolves. Dan Waite of music label Eleven Seven said O’Riordan left him a voice message early Monday saying she was looking forward to the recording. He said ‘she sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week.'”