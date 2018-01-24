Don Lemon’s Message to Trump: You’re Responsible for Threat to ‘Gun Down’ CNN Employees

When It Comes to Gay Hookups, How Many is Too Many?

Don Lemon had strong words for Donald Trump last night after a Michigan man threatened to kill CNN employees using the words, “Fake news. I’m coming to gun you all down. I’m on my way right now to gun the f-ing CNN cast down. I’m coming to kill you.”

Said Lemon: “There’s nothing random about this. Nothing. This is what happens when the president of the United States, Donald Trump, repeatedly attacks members of the press simply for reporting facts he does not like…We are not the enemy. We are not trying to silence you. It is the job of the free press to report the facts, to ask questions, tough questions, ones you don’t like…No matter how many times you attack us as fake news, we will continue to do our jobs. When you make that baseless and incendiary charge, be aware that people are listening to you. Some very dangerous people.”

Added Lemon: “And if one of us is hurt or god forbid something else in some way or another because you either don’t understand the power of your words and/or you don’t care, it won’t be a fake injury or sadly a fake death, it’ll be real. And how will you answer those questions then, not only from journalists but from our loved ones, because you’re going to have to do it. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen.”