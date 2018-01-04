Ellen Responds to Eric Trump: ‘I am Sorry to Disappoint…I am Not Part of the Deep State’ – WATCH

Ellen responded to a tweet yesterday from Eric Trump accusing her of being part of the “Deep State” along with Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Said Ellen: “Have you heard of the Deep State, anybody? I hadn’t either. I found out Deep State is supposed to be a group of people they believe are trying to undermine Donald Trump. Which is ridiculous because no one has undermined Donald Trump more than Donald Trump.”

She added: “I am sorry to disappoint you. I am not part of the Deep State. Even if somebody wanted me to be involved I don’t have that kind of time. I’ve got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays. I’ve got, on Wednesday Beyoncé and I host an Illuminati brunch. And then Portia and I on the weekends are desperately trying to have a baby, so I can’t. I don’t have time.”

Watch: