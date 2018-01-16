The Second Official Trailer for the Gay Coming Out Romance ‘Love, Simon’ is Here: WATCH

Timothee Chalamet Donating Salary from Woody Allen Film to NYC LGBT Center, Time’s Up, and RAINN

Love, Simon, the film adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s “coming-of-age coming-out” novel Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda is due out on March 16 and just got a second official trailer (below).

Says Nick Robinson’s (Jurassic World) Simon in the trailer: “I’m done living in a world where I don’t get to be who I am. I deserve a great love story and I want someone to share it with.”

Greg Berlanti (Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters, Green Lantern, Everwood, Political Animals, Arrow, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow) directed the film.

The first poster art was revealed in October, along with a Halloween-themed teaser.

The film also features Katherine Langford, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Miles Heizer, and Tony Hale.

The film’s synopsis:

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who co-executive produce the new NBC show This Is Us, wrote the script. The film is being produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill and Pouya Shabazian.

Said Berlanti to EW about choosing to direct the film: “There’s this one section of the film where Simon imagines this one boy and imagines them kissing underneath the mistletoe at Christmas. In every other major studio film, it’s always the guy and the girl. And there was something so powerful about it being just a guy imagining himself with this other guy in a film again that was going to be marketed and sold as a mainstream romantic comedy.”

Watch the second official trailer:

Catch the first trailer, if you missed it, HERE.