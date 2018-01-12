Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Thanks Gay Republican Writer Adam Levine for Calling Him ‘Greatest President Our Country Has Ever Seen’

Trump Thanks Gay Republican Writer Adam Levine for Calling Him ‘Greatest President Our Country Has Ever Seen’

by Andy Towle
January 12, 2018 | 11:08am

Gay Republican Adam Levine, who writes for the conservative rag The Federalist, praised Donald Trump on (you guessed it) FOX News in a segment yesterday and got a personal “thank you” on Twitter.

Levine appeared in a segment about a piece of drivel he wrote titled, “Coming Out As A Republican To My Democrat Family Went Worse Than Coming Out Gay”.

Wrote Levine in the piece: “I am not a sex offender. But a number of my friends no longer have time to see me. Lifelong acquaintances now regard me with fear and distrust. I have been unfriended en masse on social media and excoriated by friends who deign to remain. And I have been singly excluded from social gatherings when the rest of my family was invited. No, I am not a sex offender. I am something even worse than that. I am a Donald Trump supporter.”

Levine told the FOX News hosts: “I think [Trump] is probably the greatest president our country has ever seen.”

The FOX segment:



You Might Also Like