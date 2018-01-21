Get in the Shower with Gus Kenworthy in His New Olympics ‘Head and Shoulders’ Ad: WATCH

Out free skier Gus Kenworthy hoists the LGBT Pride flag in a new commercial for Head & Shoulders shampoo set to air during the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang next month.

Wrote Kenworthy on Instagram: “You may have already spotted this on TV but I am SO excited to finally be able to share my Head & Shoulders commercial with y’all! Holding up those rainbow colors on national TV makes me feel PROUD! ❤️💛💚💙💜 #ShouldersOfGreatness”