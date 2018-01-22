Megyn Kelly Tears into ‘Hanoi Jane’ Fonda, Attacks Her for Hypocrisy on Aging: WATCH

Eliciting some gasps and some applause from her audience, Megyn Kelly let viewers know she’s had enough of Jane Fonda taking swipes at her since the interview in which Kelly got the death glare for asking Fonda about her plastic surgery.

Kelly tore into Fonda in a TODAY segment in which she brought up Fonda’s visit to the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War in which she denounced “US imperialism”, for which she was nicknamed “Hanoi Jane”.

Fonda apologized for her actions in Vietnam in an interview with 20/20 in 1988.

Megyn Kelly responds to criticism from Jane Fonda saying that she has no regrets about asking about Fonda’s plastic surgery. Then she goes on to address Fonda’s own past, “Hanoi Jane,” and says she’s in no position to talk about what’s offensive. pic.twitter.com/woNQ9WcLNf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 22, 2018

Said Kelly:

“I have no regrets about the question. Nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is and is not appropriate. After all, this is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage…Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam war, many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane’ thanks to her radio broadcasts which attempted to shame American troops. She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our American pilots. She called our POWs hypocrites and liars and referred to their torture as ‘understandable.’ Even she had to apologize years later for that gun picture. But not for the rest of it. By the way she still says she is not proud of America. So, the moral indignation is a little much. She put her plastic surgery out there. She said she wanted to discuss the plight of older women in America. And honestly she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”