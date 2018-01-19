1988 Cult Classic ‘Heathers’ TV Reboot is Here with a Gender-Queer Twist: TRAILER

Pro Wrestler Mike Parrow: Conversion Therapy Made Me Realize ‘I am Gay and That is Not Going to Change’ – WATCH

The 1988 cult classic Heathers has been reimagined for 2017 with a few twists, including a switcheroo for the Heather Duke character played then by Shannen Doherty. She’s now a gender-queer male named Heath.

The red band trailer is here for your examination (above).

The Hollywood Reporter noted the show’s changes in August:

The original film, written by Daniel Waters and directed by Michael Lehmann, centered on Veronica (played by Winona Ryder) and her rebel boyfriend J.D. (Christian Slater) and their trials and tribulations dealing with the social order in high school. The updated take, set in the present day, features a new set of popular-yet-evil Heathers — only this time the outcasts have become high school royalty. Heather McNamara (originally played by Lisanne Falk) will be portrayed by Jasmine Mathews; Heather Duke (Shannen Doherty in the film) is a male who identifies as gender-queer whose real name is Heath (Brendan Scannell); and Heather Chandler (originally Kim Walker) has a body like Martha Dumptruck and will be played by Melanie Field. Newcomers James Scully and Grace Victoria Cox star as J.D. and Veronica, respectively. Original Heathers star Doherty guest-stars in the pilot, which was directed by Leslye Headland and written by Jason Micallef.

The show premieres on March 7. Will you be watching?