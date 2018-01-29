Hillary Clinton Reads from Trump Book ‘Fire and Fury’ for Hilarious Grammys Segment: WATCH

Indonesia Police Force Transgender Women to Dress and Speak Like Men, Get Masculine Haircuts

Hillary Clinton elicited the biggest gasps and screams of the night from the Grammys audience in NYC when she appeared in a segment (above) reading Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

The segment was host James Corden’s creation, the hunt for a spoken word Grammy and also included vocal Trump critics Cardi B, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Cher, and Snoop Dogg.

Cher’s segment was about Trump’s use of Just For Men hair color, while Snoop Dogg’s concerned Trump’s distaste for his own inauguration, and Cardi B’s discussed the president’s habit of getting in bed with a cheeseburger.

Clinton’s segment discussed Trump’s fear of being poisoned and his preference for eating at McDonald’s.

The segment was not well received by some members of the Trump administration.

Said UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: “I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

Tweeted Donald Trump Jr.: “Getting to read a # fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency…The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @ realDonaldTrump in office”

Wolff’s bestseller was originally pitched to the White House as The Great Transition: The First 100 Days of the Trump Administration, a title with the promise of a sympathetic narrative that got staffers to talk, according to Bloomberg:

And in part due to that title, Wolff was able to exploit an inexperienced White House staff who mistakenly believed they could shape the book to the president’s liking.

Nearly everyone who spoke with Wolff thought someone else in the White House had approved their participation. And it appears that not a single person in a position of authority to halt cooperation with the book — including Trump himself — raised any red flags, despite Wolff’s well documented history. His previous work included a critical book on Trump confidant Rupert Murdoch, the Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. co-chairman.

The book unleashed a spectacular war between Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, after quotes in the book described the Trump team’s meetings with Russians as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”