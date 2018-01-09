Ivanka Trump Raked on Twitter After Praising Oprah and the ‘Time’s Up’ Movement

Ivanka Trump praised the speech by Oprah Winfrey at the Golden Globes that many are seeing as the precursor to a presidential run. And ignoring the multiple sexual harassment claims against her father, she signaled support for the Time’s Up movement.
Tweeted Trump: “Just saw
@Oprah‘s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United”
Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United https://t.co/vpxUBJnCl7
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 9, 2018
She was swiftly raked on Twitter:
Ninni Laaksonen
Jessica Drake
Karena Virginia
Cathy Heller
Summer Zervos
Kristin Anderson
Jessica Leeds
Rachel Crooks
Mindy McGillivray
Natasha Stoynoff
Jennifer Murphy
Cassandra Searles
Temple Taggart McDowell
Jill Harth https://t.co/KyL6kwK7Mj
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 9, 2018
Cool! Hey remember when your dad bragged about walking in on teenage beauty contestants when they were changing? Or how your mom testified that he raped her? Anyway… #TIMESUP #Indeed https://t.co/770EgGXulL
— Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) January 9, 2018
Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018