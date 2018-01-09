Ivanka Trump Raked on Twitter After Praising Oprah and the ‘Time’s Up’ Movement

In Robert O’Hara’s ‘Mankind,’ Women are Extinct and Men Procreate: REVIEW

Ivanka Trump praised the speech by Oprah Winfrey at the Golden Globes that many are seeing as the precursor to a presidential run. And ignoring the multiple sexual harassment claims against her father, she signaled support for the Time’s Up movement.

Tweeted Trump: “Just saw @ Oprah‘s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s # GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say # TIMESUP! # United”

She was swiftly raked on Twitter:

Ninni Laaksonen

Jessica Drake

Karena Virginia

Cathy Heller

Summer Zervos

Kristin Anderson

Jessica Leeds

Rachel Crooks

Mindy McGillivray

Natasha Stoynoff

Jennifer Murphy

Cassandra Searles

Temple Taggart McDowell

Jill Harth https://t.co/KyL6kwK7Mj — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 9, 2018

Cool! Hey remember when your dad bragged about walking in on teenage beauty contestants when they were changing? Or how your mom testified that he raped her? Anyway… #TIMESUP #Indeed https://t.co/770EgGXulL — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) January 9, 2018