Ivanka Trump Raked on Twitter After Praising Oprah and the ‘Time’s Up’ Movement

by Andy Towle
January 9, 2018 | 8:30am

Ivanka Trump praised the speech by Oprah Winfrey at the Golden Globes that many are seeing as the precursor to a presidential run. And ignoring the multiple sexual harassment claims against her father, she signaled support for the Time’s Up movement.

Tweeted Trump: “Just saw ‘s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s . Let’s all come together, women & men, & say !

She was swiftly raked on Twitter:



