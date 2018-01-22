Tyler the Creator, Apple and Malala, Sean Hayes, Hedi Slimane, Amazon, In Memoriam, Jamie Dornan: HOT LINKS

ATTACK AD. White House aide tries to distance administration from Trump campaign ad attacking Democrats: “On Saturday, the president’s reelection campaign released the ad, titled “Complicit,” which hammers Democrats for opposing Trump’s proposed border wall and other unspecified border security measures. “Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,” an announcer says over images of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).”

GLAAD. 45 instances where President Trump has selectivity targeted the LGBTQ community during his first year in office: “Trump is waging a culture war with our communities, the likes of which I have not seen in my lifetime. He aims to roll back rights and protections, but also general acceptance of LGBTQ people in society and culture,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD. “Our voices and our visibility will yield change even in an administration that tries at every step to delete us from the cultural landscape. We will not be removed.”

JAMIE DORNAN. I faked my pubic hair.

100,000 UNDERPRIVILEGED GIRLS. Apple and The Malala Fund will work together to get them into school: “CEO Tim Cook and Malala met in Beirut, Lebanon, last Saturday, and gave The Independent an interview in which they discuss the initiative. Lebanon is one of the initial target countries, alongside Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, and Nigeria, with the goal to expand over time and increase the number of underprivileged girls who will get into primary school.”

SAG AWARDS. Sean Hayes (with husband) and Megan Mullally represented for Will & Grace.

HEDI SLIMANE. The fashion designer will head up the label Céline.

OREGON. Concordia University, a Lutheran college in Oregon, reverses plan to block LGBTQ group: “Concordia had blocked the Queer Straight Alliance for some time, according to group members, by forcing the club to change its name and canceling on-campus events. In June, a federal review found that Concordia was in violation of anti-discrimination law Title IX in its efforts to quash the LGBTQ+ advocacy group. The university subsequently changed its club charter requirement policies, leading to the decision to reject the Queer Straight Alliance’s application in December. Without recognition as a university club, the alliance could no longer hold meetings or events on campus.”

GAYVN AWARDS. And the winners of gay adult film’s awardiest night are… (work-unfriendly).

TAIWAN. Gay blood donation rules to be relaxed: “According to the MOHW, the Blood Consultative Committee recommend lifting the lifetime ban on blood donations from gay men, replacing it with a policy barring donations from men who have had sex with another man within five years of the planned donation.”

SHOPPING INNOVATION OF THE DAY. Amazon introduces store with no checkout: “Amazon opens its store that lets you browse, grab and walk out — skipping the checkout line, but not the bill — to the public Monday. The convenience store and its proprietary technology, made up of hundreds of cameras and sensors and requiring a new Amazon app, dangled the promise of solving a bedrock complaint for shoppers — long checkout lines — when it was unveiled just over a year ago. The high-tech approach, crafted by the company that’s most visibly changed how Americans shop in recent years, suggested grocery shopping was on the cusp of its biggest breakthrough since bar codes.”

IN MEMORIAM OF THE DAY. From the SAG Awards.

ALBUM BREAKDOWN OF THE DAY. Tyler the Creator’s Flower Boy.

FEATURETTE OF THE DAY. Ready Player One.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Jones Tamar.