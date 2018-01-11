Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Refers to African Nations and Haiti as ‘Sh-thole Countries’ in Meeting with Lawmakers

Jussie Smollett Just Released a Massive Anthem Celebrating Gay Love: WATCH

by Andy Towle
January 11, 2018 | 11:58am

Jussie Smollett gay

Empire actor Jussie Smollett, whose last major music foray was a blistering anti-Trump resistance anthem, has just turned out “Freedom”, a gorgeous, soaring tribute to gay love and true love in general.

The video for the track stars Tika Sumpter and Cynthia Erivo as a couple finding freedom in their love for each other.

ALSO: Jussie Smollett ‘FUW’ is a Blistering Anti-Trump Anthem of Rage and Resistance – WATCH

Said Smollett: “It’s a song about complete bliss, not the fantasy or some false sense of security, but love in its most honest and pure form. Whether it’s love for your partner, your family, your people or yourself, when Love is true, there’s a feeling that you can literally fly. That’s what I want for myself and every creature on this planet. To me that’s true Freedom.”

Jussie Smollett Freedom

He added: “The gratitude i feel for each person who worked on this with me is beyond explanation. There was literally nothing but love on this set. I pray you all feel that love when you watch it.”

Watch:

Smollett came out in March 2015.



You Might Also Like