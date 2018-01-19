Kylie Minogue’s New Single is Made for ‘Dancing’ – LISTEN

Kylie Minogue released a new single at midnight last night after debuting it on BBC radio yesterday. “Dancing” is the first single off her forthcoming 14th studio album Golden, which drops on April 6.

Listen to the countrified dance jam above.

Said Minogue to BBC Radio 2’s Chris Evans: “I was a little bit fragile when I started working on this album. It was a really good time to be honest and work through everything, and give a snapshot of where I am in my life. A lot of it was done in Nashville, and that taught me about putting more story into the song. And then you can take that song and produce that any way you want.”

And Kylie also released the cover art for her new album:

And a brief statement:

And here’s a little Flashback Friday: