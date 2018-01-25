Big Little Lies, GLAAD LGBTQ Acceptance, Edible Banana Peels, Lily Allen, April Ryan, Oprah: HOT LINKS

BAD REPORT. New GLAAD report shows alarming decline in LGBTQ acceptance: “In the past year, there has been a swift and alarming erosion of acceptance which can only be fought by being visible and vocal,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “This report puts numbers to the bias that too many LGBTQ Americans have recently experienced. GLAAD is fighting the rollback by enlisting philanthropic leaders like the Ariadne Getty Foundation and global changemakers attending the World Economic Forum to use their platforms and move our community forward.”
MISS PIGGY. HUD Official called White House reporter April Ryan “Miss Piggy”. I hear #MissPiggys still on a rampage. Gee, I must have struck a nerve @AprilDRyan! #BankruptBlogger”
Tonight, I made an inexcusable comment on my personal Twitter account that I deeply regret & deleted on my own volition. I sincerely apologize to @AprilDRyan. I also wish to apologize to my staff at @HUDNY_NJ, @SecretaryCarson & the #Trump family who deserved better leadership. pic.twitter.com/dpQAd2F2rC
— Lynne Patton (HUD) (@LynnePattonHUD) January 25, 2018
OPRAH. On 2020 run: “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. Gayle — who knows me as well as I know myself practically — has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, ‘When’s Oprah going to run?’ So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, ‘I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you—it would be good for everyone else.’ I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”
SUPER BOWL. Will there be an ‘NSYNC reunion?
DEVIN NUNES. And his f-ing memo.
FLASHBACK. When gay people dreaded invitations to straight weddings. ‘In the years before same-sex marriage was legalized, some gay men and women considered weddings to be the ultimate celebration of heterosexuality itself, leading them to feel awkward, and sometimes unwelcome, when invited to a straight couple’s nuptials, argued Bob Morris, a longtime Styles contributor.
CHARLOTTE. LGBT-friendly church defiant in face of seventh vandalism incident.
BIG LITTLE LIES. Meryl Streep is joining the cast: “Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother to the abusive Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), who (spoiler alert!) was revealed to have been the one who died during the Emmy-winning first season of the David E. Kelley drama based on the Liane Moriarty novel. (Skarsgard is said to be returning in some capacity for season two.) ”
FOOD NEWS. There’s now a banana with an edible peel. ‘The secret to the edible skin comes from growing the banana trees in a minus 75 degrees Fahrenheit (-59 degrees Celsius) environment, then is thawed and replanted. It means the fruit grows rapidly and leaves the skin with a “lettuce” like texture.’
IMAGE REHAB ATTEMPT OF THE DAY Logan Paul exploits suicide.
NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Lily Allen (feat. Giggs) “Trigger Bang”.
THIRSTY THURSDAY. Laith Ashley
Day 24: "Dive In…" – @cocoasarai _____________________________________________________________ Be the best version of yourself.
Check out my @outmagazine feature for the @marcomarcounderwear #fashionshow! #runway #undies #menslingerie #model #backstage #bts #laithashley #bodyparty