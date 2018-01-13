Trump Attacks ‘Mentally Deranged’ Author, ‘Crazed’ Mainstream Media in Unhinged Tweet

Racist-in-chief Donald Trump attacked the “mentally deranged author” of a “Fake Book” (presumably Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff) in a Saturday tweet which also attacks the “crazed Mainstream Media.”
Tweeted Trump: “So much Fake News is being reported. They don’t even try to get it right, or correct it when they are wrong. They promote the Fake Book of a mentally deranged author, who knowingly writes false information. The Mainstream Media is crazed that WE won the election!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2018