An Exploding Meteor Caused a 2.0 Earthquake in Michigan Last Night: VIDEOS

by Andy Towle
January 17, 2018 | 7:50am

meteor michigan

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that the blast from a meteor caused a 2.0 earthquake over Detroit and southeast Michigan on Tuesday night around 8:10 pm. The earthquake was recorded 8 kilometers west-southwest of New Haven, according to the USGS.

The meteor lit up the sky and social media was flooded with videos of its blinding light. The American Meteorological Society (AMS) reported 355 sightings. Sightings were reported in Missouri, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, and Ontario, Canada.

They write:

This was a very slow moving meteor – speed of about 28,000 miles per hour (45,000km/hour). This fact, combined with the brightness of the meteor (which suggests a fairly big space rock), shows that the object penetrated deep into the atmosphere before it broke apart (which produced the sounds heard by at least 77 observers). It is likely that there are meteorites on the ground near this region.

Here are some videos of the meteor:

 

My WiFi camera finally caught something cool #metrodetroitmeteor

A post shared by Chris Laine (@topherlaine) on

 



