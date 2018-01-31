Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tells Nancy Pelosi to Smile More Often: WATCH

Emotional Support Peacock Barred from United Flight Has its Own Instagram Account

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on CNN’s New Day with Chris Cuomo, who said that the chamber during Trump’s State of the Union address was “grossly divided” and pointed out that he’s “never seen Nancy Pelosi’s face like that.”

Huckabee Sanders responded: “I think Nancy Pelosi looks like that all the time. I think she should smile a lot more often. I think the country would be better for it. She seems to kind of embody the bitterness that belongs in Democrat Party right now.”

Pelosi has not yet responded to Huckabee Sanders’ advice, though she has done some tweeting about Trump’s speech:

“Tonight, @ realDonaldTrump presented a self-congratulatory speech w/o vision. He promised unity, but sowed division. America deserves better…[email protected]’s #SOTU performance last night was just that — a performance completely devoid of the serious policy ideas that lead to real bipartisan efforts.

.@realDonaldTrump needs to stop misleading people. The stock market may be surging ahead (good news for him) but working families are struggling. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/3x90vTUcvb — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 31, 2018

If President Trump wants to lower the price of prescription drugs, he should stop trying to sabotage the Affordable Care Act and instead build on it. #SOTU — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 31, 2018

Make no mistake: #AYearOfTrump has failed vets w/secret WH meetings to dismantle and privatize VA, rising vets unemployment, and thousands of VA vacancies still unfilled. https://t.co/cOYUv7t49r — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 31, 2018

Reminder: when @realDonaldTrump says we need to end “chain migration,” he means we need to stop making it a priority to keep families together (aka “family-based immigration"). #SOTU — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 31, 2018

It’s wonderful to hear that @realDonaldTrump wants to fight opioid addiction. He should start by requesting Congress quickly act to fund the fight. #SOTU https://t.co/lB3ymgMqGC — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 31, 2018

