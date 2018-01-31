Towleroad

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tells Nancy Pelosi to Smile More Often: WATCH

by Andy Towle
January 31, 2018 | 10:53am

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on CNN’s New Day with Chris Cuomo, who said that the chamber during Trump’s State of the Union address was “grossly divided” and pointed out that he’s “never seen Nancy Pelosi’s face like that.”

Huckabee Sanders responded: “I think Nancy Pelosi looks like that all the time. I think she should smile a lot more often. I think the country would be better for it. She seems to kind of embody the bitterness that belongs in Democrat Party right now.”

Pelosi has not yet responded to Huckabee Sanders’ advice, though she has done some tweeting about Trump’s speech:

“Tonight, presented a self-congratulatory speech w/o vision. He promised unity, but sowed division. America deserves better…[email protected]’s #SOTU performance last night was just that — a performance completely devoid of the serious policy ideas that lead to real bipartisan efforts.



