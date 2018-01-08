New Lifestyle Brand ‘Phluid’ to Open ‘Gender-free Store’ in NYC

New Yorker Rob Smith has launched The Phluid Project, a lifestyle brand he describes as “part fashion, part art, part community space, part conversation, part exploration and completely gender-free.” The company plans to open its first store in New York City in March.

Writes Smith on Facebook:

Last year, On March 1, 2017, I began a pilgrimage that would take me on a journey of self discovery as I gained a deeper understanding about who I am and where I fit in this world. On this journey, I gained clarity on how I want to live my life. My vision, to live a more honest, altruistic and authentic life, merging my profession and passion. I envisioned creating a space where I could leverage my 30 years of fashion with decades of work fighting for human rights.

This result of this discovery is of the called The Phluid Project. Phluid (fluid), because nothing is constant and we should always be challenging ourselves and eliminating boundaries. PH, because when we are balance, life is in balance, creating peace, love and acceptance of ourselves and others. Project, because it is a collaborative effort and I’m going in with a plan, but willing to learn and discover along the way.

The Phluid Project is part fashion, part art, part community space, part conversation, part exploration and completely gender-free. We will be the first ever Gender-free Store in the world, with a website to service our consumers product and conversation around the world. Half of the product is created by me and my team, with the other half from some of the worlds greatest and most innovative brands offering apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics and gifts. The store is 3000 square feet located in NOHO at 684 Broadway (cross street Great Jones). We open for business March 1, 2018…ironically one year after this journey began.

Smith’s full post: