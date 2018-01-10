Rapper Cupcakke Takes on Homophobia with Filthy and Direct LGBT Anthem ‘Crayons’

Pitchfork just declared Cupcakke’s new track “Crayons” their “best new track”. It’s a sexually-charged rap sermon against homophobia and transphobia.

Writes Pitchfork:

While “Crayons” has CupcakKe’s usual share of quotables (“His dick might be Tinder but he post it on Grindr”), many lines are remarkably pithy and direct, delivered with her forward, take-no-prisoners tactics. She’s great at stringing together zingers, but even better at making her point in the clearest way possible. As isolated horn blasts erupt, she lobbies for sexual and gender equality for all, weaning out the intolerant in the process…Beneath its sashaying drums and powerful statements, “Crayons” is a thoughtful song about listening, learning, and embracing others for who they are.

