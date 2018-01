A Gay Couple’s Guide to 5 Great Things To Do In Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Austin and Aaron Rhodes because YouTube stars three years ago after they came out to their dad online in a video that has since become the most watched coming out video on YouTube, with more than 25 million views.

In a new video (above), they video conference their dad for a look back on the clip, which they say they haven’t looked at since January 2015.

Here’s the old clip, btw, if you’re interested in watching the whole thing.