Russian Cadets Under Investigation for Stripping Down, Twerking in ‘Satisfaction’ Video

Cadets at the Ulyanovsk Institute of Civil Aviation (UIGA) are under investigation for a video that appeared on YouTube which features them in cadet caps, leather straps and underwear, twerking and performing maintenance tasks (and suggestively eating bananas) to Benny Benassi’s 2002 hit “Satisfaction”.

Said Petr Timofeev, the head of campus administration at UIGA: “I have worked here for 20 years and this is the first time in my life I have seen such an offense. What a shame! We invest so much into people, and this is how they behave.”

According to the school’s rules cadets must observe personal dignity, honor the uniform, and respect the reputation of the institute. Looks like a few may be getting in trouble.

Watch the vid (not at werk):