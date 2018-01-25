Samantha Bee Ruthlessly Takes Down Trump ‘Smallpox Blanket’ Stephen Miller: WATCH

Looking for Motivated Writers to Join Our Team

In top form, Samantha Bee took down Trump aide Stephen Miller, whom she described as an “enterprising slime mold on the Wonder Bread of democracy.”

Miller is the “political smallpox blanket” who is really behind the government shutdown, explained Bee.

She played a clip of Jim Acosta discussing a poem on the Statue of Liberty with Miller at a White House press briefing during the immigration debate.

Miller tried to school Acosta, explaining that the poem was added later and wasn’t an original part of the statue.

Scolded Bee: “You should be nice to Lady Liberty. She’s the only woman who will ever let you inside her.”

Bee then revealed how Miller tried to kill the DACA deal, that he’s the one behind the government shutdown, and then delved into his past.

“Who is this enterprising slime mold on the Wonder Bread of democracy? Where did he come from? Is he just 10,000 spiders who really made a commitment?”

In high school, Miller was a “right-wing provocateur” who ran for school government on a platform based off of objecting to having to pick up his own trash in school.

“What happened to him? Did a janitor once accidentally buff his forehead?

Watch the genius segment up top.