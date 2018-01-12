Sen. Dick Durbin Witnessed Trump’s Racist Remarks: ‘He Said These Hate-Filled Things’ – WATCH

NBC’s ‘Rise’ Turns Gay Main Character Straight So Creator Can Better Connect With Him: VIDEO

China May Be Building an Intelligence File on You Based on Your Grindr User Data, Experts Warn

Senator Dick Durbin, who was in the meeting with Trump on DACA, said Trump is lying when he said that he didn’t use the words “s—hole countries” to describe Haiti and African nations.

Said Durbin: “In the course of his comments, [Trump] said things that were hate-filled, vile and racist. He used those words…I cannot believe in this history of the White House, in that Oval Office, any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday.”

Added Durbin: “You’ve seen the comments in the press. I’ve not read one of them that’s inaccurate. To no surprise, the president started tweeting this morning, denying that he used those words. It is not true. He said these hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly.”