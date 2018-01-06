In Loony Tweetstorm, Trump Argues That He’s ‘Like, Really Smart’…’and a Very Stable Genius’

Trump Mulled the Transgender Military Ban for Just 10 Minutes Before Announcing It on Twitter: BOOK

In a nutty Saturday morning tweetstorm Donald Trump declared himself “like, really smart,” mentally stable, and a “genius.”

Tweeted Trump: “Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence…..”

He added: “….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star…..”

And finally: “….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!”

Other tweets Saturday morning attacked ABC News reporter Brian Ross: “Brian Ross, the reporter who made a fraudulent live newscast about me that drove the Stock Market down 350 points (billions of dollars), was suspended for a month but is now back at ABC NEWS in a lower capacity. He is no longer allowed to report on Trump. Should have been fired!”

And touted recent job numbers reports as his doing: “The African American unemployment rate fell to 6.8%, the lowest rate in 45 years. I am so happy about this News! And, in the Washington Post (of all places), headline states, ‘Trumps first year jobs numbers were very, very good.'”