Rep. Frederica Wilson Joins 3 Other Lawmakers in Boycotting ‘State of the Union’; RBG Won’t Attend

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), said she’s boycotting Trump’s State of the Union address because she feels Trump doesn’t deserve to be honored.

Said Wilson to CNN: “To go would be to honor the president and I don’t think he deserves to be honored at this time after being so hateful towards black people and then black countries, Haiti and the whole continent of Africa…It hurts, and he has brought the White House to the lowest and I don’t think he needs to be honored with my presence. I will be watching the State of the Union with my local constituents…with my local Muslims and Dreamers and local Mexicans and local Haitians and victims of sexual abuse and local Gold Star families and local Africans who are Nigerians and South Africans.”

Last October, Wilson denounced Trump after he told the grieving widow of Sergeant La David Johnson, a U.S. special forces member killed in an ambush in Niger, that the soldier “knew what he signed up for.”

Trump denied making the remarks.

Wilson is joining Reps. John Lewis (D-GA), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Maxine Waters (D-CA) who are also not attending.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is also not attending:

Instead, Ginsburg will be participating in a “fireside chat” at the Roger Williams University School of Law, together with First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Senior Judge Bruce M. Selya.

The talk was scheduled in August.

Representative Joe Kennedy III, who is delivering the Democratic response to Trump’s address on Tuesday night, is bringing a transgender soldier, Patricia King, as his guest.