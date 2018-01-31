Jimmy Kimmel Made Every Effort to Get Stormy Daniels to Admit Trump Affair: WATCH

Genius Mash-Up Reveals What a ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Disney Edition Would Look Like: WATCH

Stormy Daniels showed she’s an expert in abiding by the rules of a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement that she reportedly signed to keep quiet about her affair with Donald Trump.

And shortly before the Kimmel show, a statement appeared online, which Daniels denied signing, only to be contradicted shortly thereafter by her lawyer.

Stormy Daniels (going on Kimmel tonight after Trump's State of the Union) issues a new statement saying she is denying having an affair with Trump not because of a settlement but because “it never happened.” She would also like you to follow her on Instagram. From @a_cormier_ pic.twitter.com/J11O3WGGz3 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) January 30, 2018

The Guardian reports:

Hours before she was set to appear on the show, Daniels issued a surprise statement in which she flatly denied the affair in 2006. But on the show, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, cast doubt on the authenticity of the statement, only to be contradicted by her attorney moments after the interview concluded.

“She was having fun on Kimmel and being her normal playful self,” her attorney, Keith Davidson, told the Guardian in an email.

“The signature is indeed hers as she signed the statement today in the presence of me and her manager, Gina Rodriguez.”

…During her appearance on the show, Daniels declined to discuss the alleged affair with Trump despite the host’s attempts using innuendo, carrots and puppets. She feigned disgust when Kimmel conjured an image of the president, lying in his bed at the White House, surrounded by McDonald’s hamburger wrappers, watching her on TV.

“I don’t want to imagine him,” Daniels said, drawing laughs and applause.