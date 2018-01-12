Trump Paid $130K in Hush Money to Adult Film Actress One Month Before Election: WSJ

Donald Trump’s lawyer arranged a payment of $130,000 in hush money to adult film performer Stormy Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) in October 2016, one month before the U.S. presidential election, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The Huffington Post reports:

Michael Cohen, a longtime representative of the Trump Organization, reportedly negotiated a nondisclosure agreement with a lawyer for the woman, Stephanie Clifford, over an encounter that allegedly occurred in 2006. Clifford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal would have been reached around the same time a leaked recording revealed the now-infamous lewd comments Trump made on the set of “Access Hollywood” in 2005.

The alleged consensual sexual encounter between Trump and Clifford is said to have taken place after the pair met at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament in July of that year. Jessica Drake, an adult film actress and director, says Trump grabbed her, kissed her and offered her $10,000 for sex at the same golf tournament.

Deadline adds:

Cohen, a familiar Trump defender on cable news and Beltway programs, didn’t address the money, according to the WSJ, but said of the alleged sexual encounter, “President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”

Best part of the story? Cohen sent the WSJ a “two-paragraph statement by email addressed ‘TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN’ and signed by ‘Stormy Daniels’ denying that she had a ‘sexual and/or romantic affair’ with Mr. Trump.”

“Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” said the statement. The statement, to repeat, was emailed by Cohen.