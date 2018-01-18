Justin Timberlake Releases ‘Supplies’, a Dystopian Extravaganza with Trump, Weinstein, #MeToo and More: WATCH

‘I Couldn’t Protect Him from Everything’: Parents of Slain Gay Teen Blaze Bernstein Speak Out

Justin Timberlake has released the second video (above) from his upcoming album Man of the Woods, the Dave Meyers-directed clip for “Supplies”.

It’s the second video in two weeks for Timberlake following the Mark Romanek-directed “Filthy”.

Writes Billboard:

The dystopian clip opens with a bleary-eyed Timberlake sitting in a darkened room facing a bank of dozens of TV screens blaring headlines about the #MeToo movement, the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Black Lives Matter marches, anti-racism rallies and images of Pres. Trump all superimposed with the red and white stripes of the American flag. From there, Meyers takes the singer on a trippy, flashy ride through a barely recognizable city of the near future filled with peril and the promise of love.

Timberlake, who is playing the Super Bowl this year, spoke with Beats1’s Zane Lowe about the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction incident this week:

Timberlake earlier this month released a teaser for the full album Man of the Woods which you can watch here.

Timberlake won an IHeartRadio award last year for “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and had some empowering things to say to minority and LGBT young people.

Said Timberlake:

“I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together. I guess I want to take this opportunity and speak to young people right now cause there’s a lot of you looking at me.

“If you are black or you are brown or you are gay, or you are lesbian, or you are trans, or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee — anyone who has treated you unkindly, it’s only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are.

“Because being different means you make the difference. So, f**k ‘em.”