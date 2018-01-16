Timothee Chalamet Donating Salary from Woody Allen Film to NYC LGBT Center, Time’s Up, and RAINN

The Second Official Trailer for the Gay Coming Out Romance ‘Love, Simon’ is Here: WATCH

Call Me By Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet says he’s donating his salary from the upcoming Woody Allen film A Rainy Day in New York to three charities: the Time’s Up movement, the New York LGBT Center, and RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network).

Wrote Chalamet in an Instagram post: “This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education. I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire. But I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job —that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence.”

Added Chalamet: “I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”